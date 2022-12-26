Why Callum Wilson, Jonjo Shelvey & six others are out for Newcastle United at Leicester City - gallery
Newcastle United’s starting line-up to face Leicester City has been confirmed with Callum Wilson and seven others ruled out.
Newcastle United’s starting line-up to face Leicester City has been confirmed. Eddie Howe’s side return to Premier League action at the King Power Stadium this Boxing Day (3pm kick-off).
It’s the first Premier League match since November 12 following the FIFA World Cup break. The Magpies currently sit third in the table heading into today’s match while Leicester are 13th following a decent run of form before the break.
Prior to the match, Newcastle were hit with a blow that Callum Wilson would be unavailable for the match due to a suspected illness. As a result, Howe has named the same starting line-up that faced Chelsea in their previous league match over six weeks ago.
Elliot Anderson returned to the matchday squad for the first time since the trip to Saudi Arabia after shaking off a knock but Jonjo Shelvey has been sidelined once again with a calf issue and could miss the next six to eight weeks.
NUFC XI to face Leicester: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Joelinton, Almiron, WoodSubs: Darlow, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson