Why Diego Carlos ‘will not regret’ Newcastle United decision

That’s the view of Jose Enrique as the relegation-threatened club attempts to push through a move for the defender ahead of Saturday’s game against Leeds United.

And Carlos, 28, could be the next player to arrival at St James’s Park to bolster Eddie Howe’s squad.

Diego Carlos.

Former United defender Enrique, speaking to the Gazette in an interview arranged by Freebets.com, believes the move is a “no-brainer” for his old club, which is 19th in the Premier League and two points adrift of safety.

“He’s good with the ball, he’s good in the air, he’s quick, he’s strong,” said Enrique.

“The only problem you have is the age, he’s 28. You’re not signing a 24 or 25-year-old player, where you can see a project, that’s why maybe I can see Chelsea, or other clubs, going for another kind of player.

“But he’s playing for Seville in the Champions League – every single game.

Former Newcastle United defender Jose Enrique playing for Liverpool Legends in 2019.

"It’s a no-brainer for me, if they can sign him. I don’t think they can sign anyone better than Diego Carlos.”

Enrique – who joined Newcastle from Villarreal in 2007, and spent four years at St James’s Park – has followed Carlos’s career at Sevilla, who have a game in hand over La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Asked about Carlos’s pedigree, Enrique said: “You’re taking a player from Seville. They play Champions League, they are second in the league.

"I think he’s a top, top player, a top centre-back. I think he could fit in any top-six team in England.

"I believe, for example, if (Antonio) Rudiger leaves Chelsea, I think Carlos could fit easily into Chelsea’s style of play because of the quality of the player. I think it’s the right moment to get him.”

Carlos has reportedly agreed a lucrative contract with United, though the club is yet to agree a fee with his club.

And Enrique believes the Brazilian – who joined Sevilla from Nantes in the summer of 2019 – will be “surprised” at the size of United if he joins.

The 35-year-old also feels that Carlos won’t regret the move – if the club, which is 19th in the Premier League ahead of the game at Elland Road, stays up this season.

"Obviously, when you change a Champions League team to this team, it’s because they put an amazing contract to him,” said Enrique, who was sold to Liverpool by Newcastle in 2011 after venting his frustration at how the club was being run by then-owner Mike Ashley.

“I think, if he comes to Newcastle, he’s going to be really surprised how big a club Newcastle is when he gets inside there.

"I believe, if the club stays in the Premier League, he will not regret that decision, because Newcastle is an amazing place to be.

"The club and the fans are amazing as well.”

