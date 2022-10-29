News you can trust since 1849
Alexander Isak.

Why Elliot Anderson, Alexander Isak & six others are out for Newcastle United v Aston Villa - gallery

The Newcastle United line-up to face Aston Villa has been confirmed.

By Dominic Scurr
33 minutes ago

Eddie Howe named an unchanged Newcastle side from the 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday.

Allan-Saint Maximin returned to the bench following a hamstring injury, taking Jamal Lewis’ place on the bench.

Elliot Anderson was in attendance at St James’s Park but wasn’t named on the bench for the second

Newcastle line-up: Pope; Burn, Botman, Schar, Trippier; Guimaraes, Willock, Longstaff; Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson

Subs: Karius, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Targett, Manquillo, Wood, Fraser, Murphy

1. Alexander Isak - thigh

The striker has been out of action since withdrawing from international duty with Sweden due to a thigh injury. He has received injections and continues to progress with a view to returning to action after the World Cup break.

2. Matt Ritchie - calf

The winger suffered a calf injury in training during the international break. He is fighting to be back available before the World Cup break.

Photo: Stu Forster

3. Karl Darlow - ankle

The goalkeeper is back in light training as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Photo: Gualter Fatia

4. Elliot Anderson - knock

The youngster is in attendance at St James’s Park this afternoon but wasn’t included in Eddie Howe’s 20-man matchday squad for the second week running.

Photo: Stu Forster

