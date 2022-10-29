Why Elliot Anderson, Alexander Isak & six others are out for Newcastle United v Aston Villa - gallery
The Newcastle United line-up to face Aston Villa has been confirmed.
Eddie Howe named an unchanged Newcastle side from the 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday.
Allan-Saint Maximin returned to the bench following a hamstring injury, taking Jamal Lewis’ place on the bench.
Elliot Anderson was in attendance at St James’s Park but wasn’t named on the bench for the second
Newcastle line-up: Pope; Burn, Botman, Schar, Trippier; Guimaraes, Willock, Longstaff; Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson
Subs: Karius, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Targett, Manquillo, Wood, Fraser, Murphy
