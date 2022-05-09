The 19-year-old midfielder enjoyed a fantastic second half of the season on loan at Bristol Rovers in League Two.

He netted eight goals in 21 games to help The Gas climb from mid-table all the way up to the automatic promotion places following a dramatic final day win.

Bristol Rovers needed to win by seven clear goals against already relegated Scunthorpe United in order to leapfrog Northampton Town into the third and final automatic promotion spot.

Elliot Anderson of Bristol Rovers celebrates their sides seventh goal during the Sky Bet League Two match between Bristol Rovers and Scunthorpe United at Memorial Stadium on May 07, 2022 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Amazingly, that is exactly what they did with Anderson – dubbed the ‘Geordie Maradona’ by adoring Rovers fans – netting the seventh to secure an unlikely promotion for Joey Barton’s side.

Anderson’s return to Newcastle has prompted calls for him to be included in the matchday squads in the final two games against Arsenal and Burnley.

But both the club and Premier League have confirmed that Anderson will play no part in The Magpies' final two games.

Why Elliot Anderson is ineligible to feature for Newcastle United again this season

With the Football League season now over but the Premier League season playing on for the final few games, can returning loan players feature for their parent club’s in the Premier League?

The simple answer is no.

As Anderson has been out on loan and is returning to the club outside of the transfer window, he is not permitted to feature in any first team match until the transfer window reopens.

He would, in theory, be able to play for Newcastle’s Under-23s side, but their season is already over.

A goalkeeper returning from a loan outside of the transfer window would be able to feature but only in exceptional circumstances such as the club being unable to play any other recognised goalkeeper.

Could Newcastle appeal?

Yes. Newcastle could appeal to the Premier League to grant Anderson eligibility to feature against Arsenal and Burnley.

With midfielder’s Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock ruled out for the remainder of the season, there is a case to have Anderson back involved.

But with several other midfielders still fit and available, Anderson and Newcastle’s circumstances are unlikely to be deemed ‘exceptional.’

But where there’s an appeal there remains a chance.

Is Anderson in Newcastle United’s 25 man squad

No. But as a 19-year-old homegrown player, he does not need to be named. He is listed on the Premier League website under the ‘under-21’ players section.

Usually, this would allow Newcastle to use Anderson in their matchday squad, much like Eddie Howe is currently considering with young midfielder Jay Turner-Cooke.

But as Turner-Cooke has remained at Newcastle throughout the 2021-22 campaign, he will be eligible to feature.

When can Anderson play for Newcastle United again?

Once the transfer window re-opens on June 10, Anderson will be able to feature for Newcastle in a first team fixture.

As the season will have ended by then, it means the youngster will have to wait until next season to make what would be only his second Premier League appearance.

In the meantime, he will be able to train with Newcastle’s first team and watch on from the sidelines as they look to end a dramatic campaign on a high.

