Why Jason Tindall was sent off for incident between Newcastle United and Aston Villa
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A feisty first half saw Newcastle United head into the break one-goal ahead courtesy of a brilliant early strike by Anthony Gordon. It was an electric start with an electric atmosphere at St James’ Park between two teams with European aspirations.
That atmosphere only increased when Jhon Duran was shown a red card by Anthony Taylor for a stamp on Fabian Schar. Taylor took his time to assess the situation before showing a red card to the Colombian.
Frustrated at that decision, Duran then threw a water bottle off the floor as Unai Emery, his staff and players contested the decision. Those tensions reached boiling point as the half time whistle blew with Taylor being booed off the pitch by Villa supporters up in Level 7.
And a clash between the two sets of coaching staff in the tunnel during the break resulted in Taylor dishing out a red card apiece with Tindall and a Villa analyst being given their marching orders. As news began to filter around St James’ Park of Tindall’s dismissal, a rendition of Last Christmas with the former Bournemouth man’s name inserted into the song began to ring around the stadium.
Two goals in the second half helped the Magpies to a fourth-successive win in all competitions in Tindall’s absence. Their Boxing Day win ensured they would end the day ahead of both Villa and Manchester City in the Premier League table ahead of their trip to Old Trafford on Monday night.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.