Newcastle United star Joelinton. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Why Joelinton, Loris Karius and six other Newcastle United stars are out at Southampton - gallery

Newcastle United’s team to face Southampton at St Mary’s has been confirmed.

By Dominic Scurr
32 minutes ago

Eddie Howe has made one change to his Newcastle side from last Saturday’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa with Jacob Murphy coming into the side for the suspended Joelinton. The Magpies are looking to pick up a fourth successive Premier League win this afternoon.

Elliot Anderson returned to the bench with Loris Karius dropping out of the matchday squad in favour of Karl Darlow. Darlow returned to traning after suffering an ankle injury in September.

NUFC line-up: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Murphy

NUFC subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Targett, Manquillo, Wood, Fraser, Anderson

1. Alexander Isak - thigh

The striker has been out of action since withdrawing from international duty with Sweden due to a thigh injury. He has received injections and continues to progress with a view to returning to action after the World Cup break.

2. Matt Ritchie - calf

The winger suffered a calf injury in training during the international break. He is fighting to be back available before the World Cup break.

Photo: Stu Forster

3. Joelinton - suspended

The Brazilian misses today’s game with a one match suspension after picking up five Premier League bookings.

4. Jamal Lewis - tactical (TBC)

The left-back trained ahead of the match but has missed out on the matchday squad with Matt Targett and Javier Manquillo the full-back options on the bench.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

