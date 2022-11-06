Why Joelinton, Loris Karius and six other Newcastle United stars are out at Southampton - gallery
Newcastle United’s team to face Southampton at St Mary’s has been confirmed.
Eddie Howe has made one change to his Newcastle side from last Saturday’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa with Jacob Murphy coming into the side for the suspended Joelinton. The Magpies are looking to pick up a fourth successive Premier League win this afternoon.
Elliot Anderson returned to the bench with Loris Karius dropping out of the matchday squad in favour of Karl Darlow. Darlow returned to traning after suffering an ankle injury in September.
NUFC line-up: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Murphy
NUFC subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Targett, Manquillo, Wood, Fraser, Anderson