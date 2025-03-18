Lewis Hall watched Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup final victory over Liverpool on television following an injury blow.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hall was ruled out of the Carabao Cup final following an injury highlighted after Newcastle’s 2-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield last month. The 20-year-old was deemed a huge miss by head coach Eddie Howe as he was forced to undergo surgery that would rule him out until the summer.

While Newcastle’s unavailable players such as Anthony Gordon, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles were in attendance to join in and collect their medals at Wembley Stadium, Hall was away from the action and was instead seen face-timing his team-mates as they celebrated in the dressing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Longstaff could be spotted speaking with the England international over the phone in the dressing room celebrations shared on social media. The young defender and boyhood Newcastle fan had surgery on his foot last week and was unable to make the journey to London to watch the side end a 70-year domestic trophy drought.

Botman could be seen limping onto the pitch at full-time following surgery on his knee earlier this month while Lascelles lifted the Carabao Cup with Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes despite not playing for almost a year due to an ACL injury.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson, who has missed the majority of the last 12 months due to injury, was able to get on the pitch and see out the famous Wembley victory.

And after the game, the striker was quick to namecheck Hall’s contribution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everybody played a part,” Wilson said via NewcastleWorld. “Even the players in the earlier rounds who got us here. Unfortunately, Lewis Hall, a great player for us this season, didn’t get to share the occasion but we did it today for the fans.

“We’ve all dug in over the period of time when we’ve been fighting relegation and scrambling at the bottom. It was goosebumps [when looking at the Newcastle fans]. When we scored, the hairs on your arms stood up.

“Ultimately, the fans deserve this. It was 70 years in the making and thankfully we’ve got the club over the line. Hopefully, this is the first of many. We want to keep building on this. This feeling, what we have now, we want to create it time and time again. Two years ago we failed - today we were successful and hopefully there are many more times [like this] to come.”

Lewis Hall injury update

Following surgery last week, Hall took to Instagram to post an image of himself in a hospital bed with his left foot bandaged up along with the caption: “Still absolutely devastated to not be out there with the lads at such a crucial part of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Surgery was a success and now time to rest, recover and support the boys. Thank you for all the messages over the past week, can’t wait to be back out there ready for next season. ”

Reflecting on the injury blow, Hall said: “It's gutting, especially with the games coming up.

"Honestly, I would play through anything if I could. Obviously the cup final is a massive game; I'd played in all the games leading up to it and I'd like to think I've played a big part in us getting to this stage.

"It's quite hard to accept at the minute but I'm still young and there are many opportunities ahead, I'm very confident in that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I haven't had it before in my career but watching us train every day and watching the team play is something that I'm really not looking forward to, but I've got so much faith in the boys to get us over the line and do what we need to do."