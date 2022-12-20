The last-16 tie at St James’s Park sees Newcastle host their Premier League rivals as both sides return to competitive action following the World Cup break. Bruno Guimaraes, Callum Wilson and Fabian Schar all returned to the side after representing their countries in Qatar.

It has been over a month since The Magpies beat Chelsea 1-0 at St James’s Park in their previous competitive match. And head coach Eddie Howe has made just one change to the side that lined-up in that match with Wilson starting up front against his former club as Chris Wood drops to the bench.