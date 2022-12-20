News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United club record signing Alexander Isak.

Why Loris Karius & seven Newcastle United players are out v Bournemouth - World Cup stars return - gallery

Newcastle United’s line-up to face Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup fourth round has been confirmed.

By Dominic Scurr
1 hour ago

The last-16 tie at St James’s Park sees Newcastle host their Premier League rivals as both sides return to competitive action following the World Cup break. Bruno Guimaraes, Callum Wilson and Fabian Schar all returned to the side after representing their countries in Qatar.

It has been over a month since The Magpies beat Chelsea 1-0 at St James’s Park in their previous competitive match. And head coach Eddie Howe has made just one change to the side that lined-up in that match with Wilson starting up front against his former club as Chris Wood drops to the bench.

Newcastle United line-up v Bournemouth: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy

1. Alexander Isak - thigh

The Swedish striker is still out due to a thigh injury picked up in September. Eddie Howe will be hopeful of welcoming him back into the first team set-up in time for the New Year.

Photo: George Wood

2. Emil Krafth - knee

Emil Krafth is out with a long-term knee injury. The right-back ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a Carabao Cup win at Tranmere back in August.

Photo: Getty

3. Paul Dummett - back

The left-back recovered from a calf injury but is now suffering with his back.

Photo: PAUL ELLIS

4. Jamal Lewis - rested

Played in the previous friendly match but not included in the squad this afternoon. No reason is yet known for his absence.

Photo: PAUL ELLIS

