Why Luton's FA Cup tie against Newcastle is a 'dream come true' for Rob Lee – and his two sons

Rob Lee's two sons are relishing a return to St James's Park – with Luton Town.

Elliot and Olly hope to start tomorrow's third-round FA Cup tie against Newcastle United.

Lee was a mainstay of Newcastle's midfield for a decade after joining in 1992 during Kevin Keegan's memorable first managerial spell at the club.

“It’s a dream come true for the boys to go back there – it's the next best thing to pulling on a black and white shirt," said Lee.

"For our family it’s the best tie we could have even thought of. To get the boys back at St James’s Park where I played for 10 years is a dream come true and I’m sure the Geordies will give them a Geordie reception.

“It’s going to be immense. They both grew up in Newcastle, that’s where they had their first kits."

Durham-born Elliot, a striker, and midfielder Olly used to watch their father play at St James's Park.

"It will be crazy,” said 23-year-old Elliot, who joined Luton after being released by Barnsley last year. "A busload are going up.

"I do remember going to St James’s Park watching him, although we were usually in the box causing carnage. We all have fond memories of there.”

Olly is a boyhood Newcastle fan, while Elliot supports West Ham United, where they both started their footballing careers.

“I’m a bit West Ham and Newcastle, though my brother’s mainly Newcastle,” Elliot told the Gazette in 2013. “There are a few arguments in the house, but it’s all good.”

Luton will be backed by more than 7,000 fans at St James's Park.