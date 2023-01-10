Newcastle United’s team to face Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at St James’s Park has been confirmed

Eddie Howe has made eight changes to the side that were beaten 2-1 at Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on Saturday and reverted back to the same side that drew 0-0 with Arsenal last time out in the Premier League. Alexander Isak has returned from a thigh injury to make the bench while Allan Saint-Maximin is also back in the squad after suffering from illness.

Nick Pope, Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson are also back in the squad after being rested for the match at Hillsborough.

But there are still several players who are ineligible to feature and missing through injury.

The Magpies will be hoping to reach the semi-final of the League Cup for the first time since 1976 as they face three-time winners Leicester, a side they beat 3-0 in the league in Boxing Day.

NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Isak, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson

Here are Newcastle United’s missing players against Leicester City...

1. Martin Dubravka - cup tied Dubravka is ineligible to feature for Newcastle in the Carabao Cup having made two appearances in the competition for Manchester United earlier this season.

2. Ryan Fraser - tactical Drops from the bench and is facing an uncertain future.

3. Paul Dummett - tactical Drops out of the side with Matt Ritchie and Javier Manquillo preferred on the bench.

4. Jamal Lewis - tactical Started at Sheffield Wednesday but misses out entirely tonight.