Jacob Murphy played very well against Wolves on Sunday and will feel hard done by if he starts on the substitutes bench on Friday night. However, Almiron’s late winner means he may be asked to return to the starting side.
Why Miguel Almiron & seven others are out for Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest - team news gallery

Newcastle United’s team news to face Nottingham Forest has been confirmed following some fresh injury blows.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 17th Mar 2023, 19:03 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 19:13 GMT

Eddie Howe has named an unchanged Newcastle side from last weekend’s 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Anthony Gordon remains sidelined with an ankle injury while a fresh injury blow to Miguel Almiron sees him miss out.

Joelinton also serves the final game of his two match suspension this evening as The Magpies look to head into the international break on the back of a win.

This is Newcastle’s first Premier League game at the City Ground since 1999.

NUFC line-up: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Isak Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Wilson, Ritchie, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson

Here are Newcastle’s confirmed absentees for tonight’s match...

Last Sunday’s match-winner drops out of the side after picking up an injury in training. Will be pushing to be back involved after the international break.

1. Miguel Almiron - thigh

Last Sunday's match-winner drops out of the side after picking up an injury in training. Will be pushing to be back involved after the international break.

Facing a spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

2. Anthony Gordon - ankle

Facing a spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

Serves the final game of his two match suspension.

3. Joelinton - suspended

Serves the final game of his two match suspension.

Ryan Fraser has been frozen out of the first team squad and is training with Newcastle United’s Under-21 squad.

4. Ryan Fraser - tactical

Ryan Fraser has been frozen out of the first team squad and is training with Newcastle United's Under-21 squad.

