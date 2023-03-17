Why Miguel Almiron & seven others are out for Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest - team news gallery
Newcastle United’s team news to face Nottingham Forest has been confirmed following some fresh injury blows.
Eddie Howe has named an unchanged Newcastle side from last weekend’s 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Anthony Gordon remains sidelined with an ankle injury while a fresh injury blow to Miguel Almiron sees him miss out.
Joelinton also serves the final game of his two match suspension this evening as The Magpies look to head into the international break on the back of a win.
This is Newcastle’s first Premier League game at the City Ground since 1999.
NUFC line-up: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Isak Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Wilson, Ritchie, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson
Here are Newcastle’s confirmed absentees for tonight’s match...