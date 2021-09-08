Why Newcastle United being without Miguel Almiron for Manchester United clash might not be a bad thing

The 27-year-old is facing a potential ban from FIFA after the Magpies, in unity with fellow Premier League clubs, prevented their players from linking up with national teams in ‘red list’ countries.

The Paraguayan FA complained to FIFA about Almiron’s absence, with the Premier League now set to meet with the governing body in a bid to stop an enforced five-day ban.

However, it might not be a bad thing entirely if Steve Bruce is without Almiron against Manchester United as it gives him an opportunity to assess other options.

No player has suffered more since Bruce changed to the 5-3-2 formation, which helped United seal top-flight survival in the latter stages of last season.

Almiron, deployed in a central midfield three, played his part but it seems it’s beginning to run its cause.

Rewind back to when assistant coach Graeme Jones first arrived in January, the split striker system brought the best out of Almiron since Rafa Benitez’s time in charge.

As a ‘false nine’, Almiron was relentless in his pressing, provided a real, pacey threat going forward and chipped in with a fine brace in the 3-2 victory over Southampton.

Unfortunately for Almiron, it was a tactic that had a life span of two wins – the other coming at Everton away.

From then on, Bruce, desperate to find a way of winning games, also wanted to keep Almiron’s hard work, energy and work rate in the starting XI and his attacking qualities were sacrificed.

Newcastle’s strong end to last season perhaps papered over the cracks for Almiron. Now defeats are back on the agenda, performances, naturally, become most noticeably.

And Almiron, for the best part of United’s three league games so far, has looked lost in midfield and mostly ran down blind alleys.

His effort cannot be faulted – he always gives you that but it’s at the stage now where he is struggling to make any kind of impact.

Can Almiron do better? Yes, possibly. But a deep central midfield role is not his best position by any stretch and that’s becoming more apparent each week.

It’s all good and well when results are going your way but after a winless start to the season, and a Carabao Cup exit, Bruce needs a re-think on how to change United’s fortunes.

Taking Almiron out of the firing line, or finding a new role for him in the team – if Bruce opts for a system change – may be a sensible option.

Should Callum Wilson experience a spell on the sidelines, Almiron might be better suited to partner Allan Saint-Maximin in attack.

Indeed, two recognised wingers as a front two perhaps isn’t the brightest idea on paper but in the current formation, there are a number of square pegs in round holes.

With Joe Willock a guaranteed starter and Sean Longstaff stepping in for the injured Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, if fit, and Jeff Hendrick are waiting in the wings.

Hendrick has failed to impress but it’d be unfair to write off the former Burnley man at the start of his second year on Tyneside.

