Why Newcastle United cannot allow Bruno Guimaraes to leave the club
Ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid player Steve McManaman says Newcastle United cannot be a selling club if they are to build a competitive team.
It comes amid reported interest in star man Bruno Guimaraes from Real Madrid and Manchester City.
The 25-year-old has been a revelation since arriving on Tyneside in January 2022 from French side Lyon for £35million, which in today’s market seems a fairly modest sum.
Speaking on the rumours linking him with a move away recently, McManaman said: “If you’re building to become an even bigger club and to get back into European competition, then you don’t let your best players leave.’’
His contract runs until the summer of 2026, Newcastle don’t need to sell, especially with how settled the Brazilian international and his family are on Tyneside.
"We love to be a Geordie, you know!” Guimaraes said during a Sky Sports interview on his life in the North East in January.
Guimaraes is at a club in Newcastle United that are showing the ambition that players of his calibre should merit. He was labelled ‘world class’ by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola after the two sides met earlier this month.
‘’He’s very important and he’s at a really good age, he’s only going to get better in my opinion and his attitude is top class,’’ Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said earlier this month. ‘’He’s got a unique mix of qualities and my desire is to see him stay here for a long time,” he went on to say.