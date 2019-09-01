Why Newcastle United fans should NOT criticise Miguel Almiron

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United is challenged by Craig Cathcart of Watford for the ball during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford FC at St. James Park on August 31, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

But he shouldn’t. And here’s why.

Admittedly, Almiron was the end of two big chances for Steve Bruce’s side against Watford - but let’s look at the bigger picture.

Since his £20million arrival from Atlanta United in January, the Paragyuan is a man who has completely changed the dynamic of United’s attack.

From the moment he stepped through the door on Tyneside, his impact was felt.

You simply can't underestimate the importance he played as Rafa Benitez steered the club away from the danger zone.

It would have been interesting to see how Newcastle coped if their top-flight status wasn't retained before Almiron was ruled out for the final three matches.

Why do I say that? Well, take the Arsenal and Norwich games for example.

Bruce opted to play Almiron in a front two with Joelinton. Exciting on paper, but not a partnership that delivered.

A revert back to Benitez's system in the previous two matches has certainly paid dividends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You are seeing a much better-looking, organised Newcastle side and it accommodates Almiron perfectly.

United simply do not tick without Almiron.

A livewire on the wing, crucial in both attack and defence. A pivotal part of the 1-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Nothing changed in his performance at home to Watford.

Despite the two games contrasting, Almiron still performed his role to the maximin and showed identical attributes with his sublime work rate.

It can only be a positive that Almiron found the freedom to be a lot more involved in United’s attacking play – showing confidence to get into the box, which he didn’t do enough under Benitez.

Perhaps, Almiron won't be the goal-scoring attacker that Newcastle fans crave. Maybe that isn't what Almiron is.

However, what is for sure is Almiron is United's best source of creating goals. The best at carrying the ball from defence into attack. The player that will get fans on the edge of their seats.