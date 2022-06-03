Newcastle have confirmed they will face Atalanta, Athletic Club and Benfica during pre-season.

This trio of games will take place during a gruelling five-day period when they travel to Portugal to play in the Eusebio Cup on Tuesday, July 26, before facing Atalanta and Athletic Club in back-to-back games at St James’s Park on July 29 and July 30 respectively.

This period will be a tough few days for the Magpies, but it should stand them in good stead when the season gets underway.

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth side often played some of Europe's elite sides during pre-season (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

It’s obvious, from their choice of opponents, that Eddie Howe wants his team to face tough opposition that have European pedigree.

Benfica reached the Champions League quarter-finals whilst Atalanta progressed to the same stage of the Europa League last season.

Athletic Club missed out on European qualification, but a run to the Copa Del Rey semi-finals showcased their talents - and an 8th place La Liga finish is certainly something not to be sniffed at.

The trio will pose Newcastle completely different questions and are the types of teams the Magpies will be aiming to go toe-to-toe with on a regular basis in European competitions going forward.

Newcastle United faced Doncaster Rovers in during last year's pre-season schedule (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Long-term benefits aside, they also allow Howe’s side, albeit in friendly games, to test themselves against strong opposition to try build momentum into the beginning of the campaign.

Last season, after friendlies with Doncaster Rovers, York City, Rotherham United, Burton Albion and Norwich City, Newcastle failed to win any of their first 14 games.

Of course, correlation between playing ‘inferior’ pre-season opponents doesn’t mean that’s what caused their slow start to the season, but it is clear that these games will knock the intensity dial up one or two notches ahead of opening day.

The two home games in particular will see Newcastle face opposition renowned for a hard running and pressing game and will be a great test of their physical ability.

Newcastle United will face Benfica this summer (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Their game against Benfica will likely be a totally different proposition with Newcastle having to contend with playing in the Portuguese summer heat.

Having a ‘marquee’ friendly match is nothing new, but to have three huge games just a week before the season gets underway? That stems from the way Howe prepares his teams.

A look at Bournemouth’s pre-season schedules shows they often played multiple matches against some of Europe’s ‘elite’ teams with the Cherries playing all of Lazio, Lyon, Sevilla, Marseille, Real Betis during their last two pre-seasons under Howe.

Pre-season games are often written-off as nothing more than fitness-building exercises, but this year might be different.

There was such a buzz around St James’s Park at the end of last season with fans leaving after the win over Arsenal desperate to come back for more.

And of course, with a potentially very busy summer in-store, these games could be the first time supporters see some of their new heroes in black and white.