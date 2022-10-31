Why Ralph Hasenhuttl is under pressure ahead of Newcastle United's visit to Southampton

Southampton, beaten by Crystal Palace at the weekend, are 17th in the division ahead of Sunday’s game – and Hasenhuttl is 2/1 favourite with bookmakers to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job amid reports his time at the club could be nearing an end.

Hasenhuttl was critical of the Premier League's decision to postpone the corresponding fixture last season because of a number of Covid-19 cases at injury-hit Newcastle.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Speaking at the time, Hasenhuttl said: "They had seven or eight players on the bench during their last game, and now they have two more injuries. They should still have thirteen players plus one (goalkeeper). This is the message from the Premier League.”