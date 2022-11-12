Why Ryan Fraser, Alexander Isak & six others are out for Newcastle United against Chelsea - gallery
Newcastle United’s team to face Chelsea at St James’s Park has been confirmed.
Eddie Howe made two changes to the Newcastle side that beat Southampton 4-1 last time out in the Premier League. Chris Wood replaced Callum Wilson while Joelinton returned from suspension in place of Jacob Murphy.
Newcastle head into the game looking to make it five wins in a row and 10 games unbeaten in the Premier League. They will head into the World Cup break inside the top four regardless of today’s result.
NUFC line-up to face Chelsea: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Joelinton, Wood
Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Targett, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson