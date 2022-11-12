News you can trust since 1849
Why Ryan Fraser, Alexander Isak & six others are out for Newcastle United against Chelsea - gallery

Newcastle United’s team to face Chelsea at St James’s Park has been confirmed.

By Dominic Scurr
1 minute ago

Eddie Howe made two changes to the Newcastle side that beat Southampton 4-1 last time out in the Premier League. Chris Wood replaced Callum Wilson while Joelinton returned from suspension in place of Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle head into the game looking to make it five wins in a row and 10 games unbeaten in the Premier League. They will head into the World Cup break inside the top four regardless of today’s result.

NUFC line-up to face Chelsea: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Joelinton, Wood

Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Targett, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson

1. Alexander Isak - thigh

The striker has been out of action since withdrawing from international duty with Sweden due to a thigh injury. He has received injections and continues to progress with a view to returning to action after the World Cup break.

2. Loris Karius - tactical

Karl Darlow is the preferred goalkeeper option on the bench this afternoon.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

3. Matt Ritchie - calf

The winger suffered a calf injury in training during the international break. It was hoped he could return before the World Cup break, but the game has come just too soon for him.

Photo: Stu Forster

4. Jamal Lewis - tactical

Matt Targett and Javier Manquillo are the preferred full-back options on the bench after both started in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

