Will Jamaal Lascelles be fit for Man City? Rafa Benitez gives an injury update at Newcastle

Jamaal Lascelles is making good progress as he bids to return against Manchester City.

Newcastle United's captain has missed the club's last two games with an ankle problem.

Winger Matt Ritchie also sat out Wednesday night's Carabao Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest with a knee injury.

However, Lascelles and Ritchie could return against Man City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening, though midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (thigh) won't be involved.

“Jamaal was (training) outside," said United manager Rafa Benitez, "I don’t know if Ritchie was outside.

"(Javier) Manquillo was outside. We have certain players who are injured. That happens.

“For Saturday there are doubts on Ritchie, Jamaal and Manquillo. There’s no chance for Jonjo. Each one is different.”

Lascelles had rowed with Benitez and Ritchie ahead of last weekend's home defeat to Chelsea.

Benitez said: “There are no big issues. In the game, you want players competing and who care.

"There are things that can happen in the dressing room that can happen, but the atmosphere is good."