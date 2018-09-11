Will Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie return against Arsenal? Rafa Benitez gives Newcastle injury update

Rafa Benitez has given an injury update ahead of Arsenal's visit to St James's Park.

Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie have been sidelined with thigh and knee problems respectively.

Shelvey has missed Newcastle United's last two Premier League games, while Ritchie sat out thee Manchester City game before the international break.

The pair are "pushing" to be fit for Saturday's home game against Arsenal, according to United manager Benitez.

“We have had Jonjo training, and Ritchie's still with the physio, but they're pushing," said Benitez.

"These two players are the kind of players that you have to stop them, because they want to play and they're working really, really hard to be there.

"So, we will see. Still, we have some time, but at least Jonjo was training. If we don’t have any problems, he can be there. It’s too soon to say ‘yes’, but I am quite optimistic.”