Newcastle United transfer news: Will Osula has been linked with a move away from St James’ Park after failed moves to Aston Villa and the Bundesliga this summer.

Will Osula is still garnering interest from Germany, despite having a deadline day move to Eintracht Frankfurt collapse at the eleventh hour. According to Sky Germany , the former Sheffield United man remains a target for Frankfurt and that a move could still materialise in January.

Osula spent the final day of the summer window being heavily-linked with a move to the Bundesliga side and had even left the Danish national team camp amid rumours of a potential transfer. At that stage, Osula was reportedly wanted in a permanent deal by Frankfurt, although the terms of that deal changed to a loan with an option to buy as negotiations between the two clubs took place.

Eventually, no deal could be agreed between Newcastle United and Frankfurt and Osula remained a Magpies player. Aston Villa had previously shown an interest in the striker, but were unable to proceed with a deal because of UEFA’s squad-cost rules.

Speaking about the whirlwind day involving Osula, Denmark boss Brian Riemer told BT : “I don't know what's up and down, because it happened very quickly on Monday,” Riemer said.

“He was suddenly on his way away from Newcastle, but suddenly he wasn't. I've only ever seen him as super happy, so I don't think he has any problem with it not happening.

"I think he has settled in well at Newcastle and he has probably had the best start to the season in his time at the club. Newcastle have both sold and bought a bit, so we will see what his role ends up being.”

An unexpected injury to Yoane Wissa during September’s international break means that Osula has a big role to play under Eddie Howe in the coming weeks and will be required to help manage Nick Woltemade’s minutes before the former Brentford man is fully fit once again. It is hoped that Wissa can make his long awaited debut for Newcastle United next month, but with the African Cup of Nations taking place at the end of the year and into 2026, he could be gone again almost as soon as he has returned - leaving Osula once again as second-choice striker.

Fresh Will Osula transfer links

All of this, therefore, raises questions about whether Newcastle United would sanction a January departure for Osula. Reports from Germany indicate that he remains ‘on the radar’ of Eintracht Frankfurt and that they are ‘considering’ a fresh loan approach when the winter transfer window opens.

It’s likely that the only way Newcastle United would allow Osula to leave in winter would rest on Wissa’s fitness. If the DR Congo international has returned to action by then and has put his knee injury behind him, then Osula could be allowed to leave.

However, if there are any doubts over Wissa’s fitness or if Woltemade picks up a knock, then the Magpies simply cannot risk losing another of their attacking options unless they are able to sign an extra body during the window. That, though, can be very difficult to do during the January transfer window which is notoriously tricky to navigate for buying clubs.