Will this be the first Newcastle United starting XI since takeover to face Tottenham Hotspur?

A sold-out St James’s Park will welcome its new custodians the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, PCP Partners and the Reuben brothers, with hope and ambition back on the agenda.

A great spectacle is expected on Tyneside, however it is Steve Bruce and the players’ job to ensure they clinch a much-needed first victory of the campaign to ease relegation fears.

Which players will be called upon to face Spurs? Here’s our predicted starting XI:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. GK: Karl Darlow Darlow is in line to start his fourth consecutive game after recovering from Covid-19. Martin Dubravka remains sidelined. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

2. RB: Javier Manquillo The Spanish full-back has started Newcastle’s last four games after replacing Jacob Murphy in the XI. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

3. CB: Federico Fernandez Following Jamaal Lascelles’ enforced absence, the Argentine has captained Newcastle in the previous two games. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

4. CB: Ciaran Clark Clark has partnered Fernandez in central defence since Bruce changed from a back four to a back five. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales