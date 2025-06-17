It’s a big season ahead for William Osula at Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old forward is currently impressing at the Under-21 European Championships in Slovakia, contributing three goals and an assist in Denmark’s opening two group stage games.

Osula’s match-winning displays in the wins over Ukraine and the Netherlands have already secured a quarter-final place for Denmark.

The Newcastle forward’s impressive performances at the Under-21 Euros have certainly got people talking on Tyneside as well as in his home country. Leading Danish sports broadcaster Viaplay Sports News dedicated an entire televised segment to Osula on Monday evening in which his future at Newcastle was discussed.

Following Denmark’s win over the Netherlands over the weekend, Osula told UEFA.com: "Personally, I always have high hopes; I always set my standards high, so probably not [ahead of schedule]. We have to push like this, and we have to perform well like this. I believe we can go a long way.

"It was very good result; very happy that we're through to the quarter-finals now. Looking forward to that. That's what the target and the aim was for this game."

Newcastle United have already made transfer decision on William Osula

Osula joined Newcastle from Sheffield United last summer for an initial £10million fee. His first season on Tyneside saw him limited to just three starts in the cup competitions and 124 minutes of football in the Premier League.

The young forward is still waiting to make his full Premier League debut for Newcastle, but he still managed to make an impact in his small time on the pitch as he contributed with two goals and two assists.

Osula’s header against Ipswich Town in April at St James’ Park marked his first Premier League goal.

While Osula’s gametime at Newcastle has led to calls to send him out on loan for the coming season, the club has no intention on doing that at this stage. The Dane’s progress during his first season at Newcastle has pleased Eddie Howe and his coaching staff on the training ground and that saw him handed more regular appearances towards the back end of the season.

Osula can draw inspiration from a player like Lewis Hall, who arrived at the club as a youngster and had minimal game time in his first season before really stepping things up and becoming a key player in the side during the 2024/25 campaign.

But Osula faces stiff competition with top scorer Alexander Isak leading the line and the club also looking to sign another striker this summer. Osula’s proficiency with both feet and ability to play off the wing could create a space for him in the side next season given Newcastle’s heavier fixture schedule due to the Champions League.

Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall was instrumental in signing Osula last summer having worked with him previously at Sheffield United.

But when asked if the forward could be loaned out this coming season, Tindall told The Gazette: "That's something we have to sort of assess, I'd say, week by week, month by month.

"We've got no plans to sort of send Will out on loan, he's an important part of the squad right now and we know in football, things can change very, very quickly.

"We've seen it time and time again throughout our managerial career, not just here.

"As I said, with the likes of Lewis Hall and Tino and young players especially, they probably do get a little bit impatient and frustrated at times, but it's important that they stay grounded, they keep working hard every single day and the work they put in on the training ground will go a long way to them."

William Osula can use the U21 European Championships as a springboard

Newcastle have previously witnessed the impact a strong Under-21 European Championships can have on a player. Anthony Gordon had experienced a frustrating first half season at Newcastle before going away with England in 2023.

The winger ended up helping England win the competition and was named player of the tournament in the process. Gordon then returned to Newcastle and was named the club’s player of the season for the 2023/24 campaign, having contributed 12 goals and 16 assists.

Osula hopes his eye-catching European Championship displays with Denmark Under-21s will be a springboard for him as he heads into the new season. The forward will get an opportunity for Newcastle in pre-season after being given an extended break due to his international duty.

‘Agent Osula’ as Newcastle United look to secure summer signing

Osula has also been dubbed ‘Agent Osula’ by Newcastle supporters this summer due to his connections with transfer target Anthony Elanga.

Newcastle have made an enquiry to sign the Nottingham Forest winger this summer but the player won’t come cheap. But his close relationship with Osula and regular social media interactions could help sweeten The Magpies’ proposition, should their pursuit get that far.

Forest have no intention of selling Elanga so it would take a significant transfer bid from Newcastle to have a chance of landing the Sweden international.

Newcastle are also looking to sign some direct competition for Osula, which could reduce his chances of regular football next season. The Magpies are set to make a move to sign forward Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion having held a long-term interest in the Brazilian.