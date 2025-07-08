Newcastle United fan Cameron Norrie will take on Carlos Alcaraz this afternoon for a spot in the semi-final of Wimbledon.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norrie is aiming to become the first British player since Andy Murray to triumph at Wimbledon, but standing in his way of a semi-final appearance is the world’s number one and reigning Wimbledon champion. Alcaraz is viewed by many as the favourite to triumph in SW19 this summer.

The pair will face off on centre court this afternoon in what could be a battle for the ages. Whilst Britain cheer on Norrie, there could be extra interest from the north east in this afternoon’s match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s because Norrie is a Newcastle United supporter. Despite being born in South Africa to British parents, one of whom is a Rangers fan, Newcastle United was the club Norrie chose to support and he has been there for all the ups and downs over the last couple of decades.

Of course, the 29-year-old is far from the only sports star to profess their love for Newcastle United with famous faces across the world from music, to politics and TV also claiming to be Newcastle United supporters.

Here, we take a look at 23 famous Newcastle United fans from around the world. Do any of these surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Jimmy Nail

Star of Auf Wiedersehn Pet, Nail is a Newcastle United fan.

Brian Blessed

Blessed grew up as a Manchester United fan, although the Yorkshire-born actor claims to have a ‘soft spot’ for Newcastle United and can recall the club’s FA Cup winning starting line-ups from 1951, 1952 and 1955.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Ritson

Ritson has enjoyed a very solid boxing career, with his love for Newcastle United present at all of his fights, including in his black and white ring attire.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Matt Hancock

Former health secretary Matt Hancock gained notoriety during the coronavirus pandemic and is a Newcastle United supporter thanks to his ‘uncle Dave’. He claims to have attended matches at St James’ Park in his younger years.

PAC

Formerly known as ‘Neville’ in WWE (or Adrian Neville for you long-time NXT fans), PAC was for a while one of the very best wrestlers on the planet.

Abhisit Vejjajiva

Vejjajiva was Thailand’s Prime Minister between 2008 and 2011 but was born in Newcastle. He declared his support for the Toon Army in 2008.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Dobey

Dobey is one of the stars of darts and has played in the Premier League this season. He walked out to Local Hero at the Utilita Arena back in March when he took to the stage in front of his home town crowd.

Asim Chaudhry

Chaudhry is another celebrity that, despite not being from the local area, is a Newcastle United supporter. Like many before him, a combination of the 1990’s, memorable kits and Alan Shearer was enough to make the comedian and writer a Magpies supporter for life. He currently hosts the ‘Adopted Geordies’ podcast.

Steve Harmison

The former England cricketer often appears on TalkSport to offer his opinion on all things Newcastle United.

Cameron Norrie

The Wimbledon star claims to be a Newcastle United fan despite being born in South Africa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gabby Logan

Despite Logan’s father being former Leeds United and Coventry City midfielder Terry Yorath, the TV presenter became a Newcastle United fan after moving to Durham for University

Robson Green

The Northumberland born actor is a supporter of Newcastle United.

Graeme Swann

Despite hailing from Northampton, Swann is a Newcastle United fan and has been pictured in Newcastle United away ends from time to time.

Matt Baker

The television presenter hails from County Durham and is a Newcastle United supporter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Bay

Bay may have been born in Hertfordshire, but it was his love of Alan Shearer that made the musician fall in love with Newcastle United. This relationship extends both ways however as Shearer has also admitted to being a huge fan of Bay’s music.

Sam Fender

Fender played three huge concerts at St James’ Park last month.

Cheryl

Cheryl is well known for her Geordie accent and is a Newcastle United supporter.

Alan Shearer

Of course.

Tony Blair

Despite being born in Edinburgh, the former Prime Minister claims to be a Newcastle fan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ant and Dec

Ant & Dec are lifelong Newcastle United fans and were caught by TV cameras celebrating their Carabao Cup triumph at Wembley. They subsequently presented the Carabao Cup trophy parade and event on the town moor.

Dan Burn (left) and Geordie duo Ant and Dec | Getty Images

Mark Knopfler

Knopfler was a member of Dire Straits and composed ‘Going Home: Theme of the Local Hero’ which Newcastle United walk out to on match days at St James’ Park.

Brian Johnson

The AC/DC frontman was born in Gateshead and was even approached to be an honorary board member of Newcastle United in the 1980’s. He turned down that offer, but remains a fan of the club. He even had a cameo appearance in the film Goal! And joined Sam Fender on stage during his last round of St James’ Park concerts.

Sting was born in Wallsend and is a big Newcastle fan and has been spotted at games.