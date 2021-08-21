Winner named in Newcastle United race for EPL defender, Stance revealed in loan bid for Chelsea player

Speaking about the depth of his squad, the Toon boss said: “We are not going to have a Saint-Maximin or a Callum Wilson in reserve.

“I am convinced we have enough goals in our team having watched us. Certainly at the back end of last year. We want to replicate that but also improve defensively.

“We have got to try and attack, looking at the team we have got we have two wing-backs who are attack-minded, we have two in the middle of the park who want to score a goal in Almiron and Joe Willock and two up top.

“I am convinced there are goals in the team. But we have to try and improve defensively and not leave the gaping gaps, big holes we did last week.”

That said, Bruce did admit a lot of United’s success depends on Saint-Maximin and Wilson staying fit.

Bruce added: “We’re like a lot of teams, and I was asked on the radio, if everybody is fit, and I’ve said this repeatedly, then we know we are a very decent side.

“I can give you Jimenez at Wolves or (Wilfried) Zaha at Crystal Palace, your big players are your vital players, so to keep them well and fit - and that goes for Callum and other attacking players we’ve got, Joe Willock is another one - can we keep them fit and make sure that they can play in and play out?”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…

1. Albion keen on Colley Brighton have joined Leeds United and West Ham in the race to sign Sampdoria defender Omar Colley. (Club Doria 46) (Photo by Getty Images) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Dyche considers Lennon deal Burnley manager has admitted that he is "certainly" considering handing a deal to former Clarets winger Aaron Lennon, who is currently training with the club. (Lancs Live) (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images) Photo: Nigel Roddis Photo Sales

3. PSG willing to sell Rafinha Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly set to listen to offers for Rafael Alcantara. Rafinha, as the player is known, has been linked with a move to Aston Villa this summer. (Le Parisien) (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: LLUIS GENE Photo Sales

4. Silva rejects Spurs move Bernardo Silva has rejected a move to Tottenham as part of a player exchange deal for Premier League golden boot winner Harry Kane. (The Athletic) (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales