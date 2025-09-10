Newcastle United latest news: Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Nick Woltemade & their three England representatives have now all completed international duty.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe will welcome back those players on international duty over the next day or two as he prepares his side for their clash against Wolves on Saturday. Newcastle United’s international representatives have all enjoyed various fortunes whilst away with their respective nations over the last week or so, with Newcastle United’s two newest signings in particular having contrasting times.

Here, we take a look at how Newcastle United’s international representatives have fared whilst away from Tyneside:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United players on international duty - September 2025

Nick Woltemade - Germany

Woltemade started both of Germany’s matches during the international break. A shock defeat to Slovakia, one where Woltemade was largely starved of service in, was followed by a victory over Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Newcastle United’s most expensive ever player struggled to make his mark on the international scene with Germany enduring a tough period. Although they did end the week with a win against Northern Ireland, Woltemade was slammed by large sections of German media after failing to impress, despite grabbing an assist.

Woltemade has now returned to Tyneside to take part in his first training sessions with his new team ahead of a potential debut against Wolves at the weekend.

Slovakia 2-0 Germany - Thursday 4 September

Germany 3-1 Northern Ireland - Sunday 7 September

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Dan Burn, Tino Livramento and Anthony Gordon - England

England continued their World Cup qualifying campaign with a victory over Andorra on Saturday evening, although they were far from convincing against the European minnows. Burn was the only one of the trio to start that match, playing 90 minutes in a game where he was rarely tested defensively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Gordon and Livramento were introduced to the game in the 68th minute as Declan Rice put Tuchel’s side two goals to the good. Whilst Tuchel’s side may have failed to light up the Villa Park pitch at the weekend, they followed that up with a superb performance in Belgrade against Serbia.

This time, it was Burn who sat on the bench as Livramento and Gordon formed the left-side of the Three Lions team. Both Gordon and Livramento were brilliant on what could have been a very tough night for England.

The star of the show for the Three Lions, though, was former Magpie Elliot Anderson who again impressed for his country. Livramento completed the full 90 whilst Gordon was withdrawn in the 69th minute and Burn remained an unused substitute.

England 2-0 Andorra - Saturday 6 September

Serbia 0-5 England - Tuesday 9 September

Bruno Guimaraes - Brazil

Guimaraes scored his second goal for Brazil on Friday when they defeated Chile 3-0 at the Maracana. The Magpies man played the full match and rounded off his side’s scoring when he tapped home from close range past Swansea City keeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guimaraes and Brazil, though, were unable to overcome the challenges posed by Bolivia and the altitude in their final match of the break. Carlo Ancelotti’s side were beaten 1-0 with Bolivia’s goal coming from the penalty spot - one conceded by Guimaraes.

Brazil 3-0 Chile - Friday 5 September

Bolivia 1-0 Brazil - Wednesday 10 September

Anthony Elanga and Emil Krafth - Sweden

Sweden played out a 2-2 draw with Slovenia to kick-off their international break on Friday with Elanga grabbing the first goal of an entertaining game. Elanga’s early strike saw his side enter half-time ahead, but that was cancelled out just moments into the second period. A late equaliser from the hosts denied Sweden a win on the road.

Alexander Isak was an unused substitute on that day. Krafth, meanwhile, was also left on the bench by Jon Dahl Tomasson. Elanga, Krafth and Sweden face Kosovo tonight.

Defeat against Kosovo on Monday night, though, seriously dented Sweden’s hopes of qualifying for next summer’s World Cup. Elanga and Krafth both started that game, with the former being withdrawn with 18 minutes to spare in place of Isak. Krafth, meanwhile, was booked in the final stages as Sweden tried in vain to restore parity.

Slovenia 2-2 Sweden - Friday 5 September

Kosovo 2-0 Sweden - Monday 8 September

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Osula - Denmark

Osula remains waiting for his first cap as a senior Denmark player after being left on the bench during their goalless draw against Scotland on Friday and then again as they defeated Greece 3-0 in Piraeus.

Denmark 0-0 Scotland - Friday 5 September

Greece 0-3 Denmark - Monday 8 September

Yoane Wissa - DR Congo

DR Congo secured a comfortable win over South Sudan in a World Cup qualifier on Friday afternoon with Wissa scoring his side’s fourth goal. That goal helped DR Congo to a 4-1 win, setting up a mouthwatering clash against Senegal - one that could prove pivotal in both nations’ hopes of qualifying for the World Cup.

And Wissa’s side started that game in blistering form, taking a 2-0 lead inside 33 minutes, with the Magpies man grabbing the second of those strikes. However, Senegal roared back to secure a 3-2 win with Spurs midfielder Pape Matar Sarr sealing a dramatic win for the visitors.

South Sudan 1-4 DR Congo - Friday 5 September

DR Congo 2-3 Senegal - Tuesday 9 September

Sandro Tonali - Italy

Gennaro Gattuso’s reign as new Italy manager began in the perfect way with a five-star performance and 5-0 win over Estonia in Atalanta’s Gewiss Stadium on Friday night. Tonali started that win and played 76 minutes before being withdrawn with his side three goals to the good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gattuso’s side scored five goals in their next game, but unlike their win over Estonia, were made to work for their victory sealing a narrow 5-4 win over Israel. Tonali’s stoppage time winner ensured that Italy’s hopes of qualifying for the World Cup remain strong heading into the October and November international breaks.

Italy 5-0 Estonia - Friday 5 September

Israel 4-5 Italy - Monday 8 September

Lewis Miley - England U21

England U21’s defeated Kazakhstan U21’s 2-0 on Monday night in their first match following their triumph in this summer’s U21 Euros. Miley started that match in Pavlodar and played 77 minutes before being withdrawn by Lee Carsley. Miley started in midfield next to Borussia Dortmund’s Jobe Bellingham.

Kazakhstan U21 0-2 England U21 - Monday 8 September