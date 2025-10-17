Yoane Wissa, Lewis Hall, Joelinton: Newcastle United injury list & return dates

Newcastle United injuries: The latest on Yoane Wissa, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento, Jacob Ramsey and co.

Newcastle United return to Premier League action against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick-off) - but how is Eddie Howe’s squad shaping up.

The Magpies will be without some key players for the trip with Howe shedding light on several injuries in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

There are also several players returning from international duty, with The Magpies boss confirming a minor concern over Joelinton following a trip to the Far East with Brazil.

There are also longer-term issues regarding Lewis Hall, Yoane Wissa and Tino Livramento that Howe addressed ahead of the trip to Brighton.

Here is Newcastle United’s injury list and expected return dates as things stand...

Joelinton (groin)

Joelinton hadn’t trained with Newcastle as of Friday morning but is expected to be involved for the trip to Brighton this Saturday.

Ahead of the match, Howe said: “Everyone's come back okay, we were a little bit concerned over Joelinton, but he seems to have come back okay and hopefully he'll train.

“We were led to believe that there was an issue with his groin, but I think he's come back and said he's fine.

Expected return date: Brighton (A) - 18/10

Lewis Miley (calf)

Lewis Miley withdrew from international duty with England Under-21s last week due to a calf issue but is expected to be available for the journey to Brighton on Saturday.

Expected return date: Brighton (A) - 18/10

William Osula (ankle)

Osula hasn’t consistently trained with Newcastle during the international break after some time off due to a small ankle issue but it is not expected to impact his availability.

“He's nursing a slight ankle injury at the moment,” Howe revealed. “So he's not, I'd say, 100% training with us in every moment. But I'd say when he steps on the pitch, he will be fit.”

Expected return date: Brighton (A) - 18/10

Jacob Ramsey (ankle)

Summer signing Jacob Ramsey has missed the last seven weeks with an ankle injury but has trained for the past three ahead of the trip to Brighton, where is is expected to be involved.

“JJ had had a couple of training sessions and trained well [before the break],” Howe said. “But we didn't want to push him too early because of his lack of training time.

“He's trained in the break and looked good, yeah, I'm pleased with where he is currently.

Expected return date: Brighton (A) - 18/10

Lewis Hall (hamstring)

There was big concern surrounding Lewis Hall when he missed the Nottingham Forest match due to a hamstring injury before the international break. The 21-year-old left-back had already missed five months of action earlier this year due to a serious foot injury that required surgery.

And as Newcastle were managing his return to full fitness, the defender suffered a setback with a hamstring issue picked up against Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League. Fortunately the injury is not thought to be serious and it is hoped Hall will be back before the November international break.

Expected return date: Athletic Club (H) - 05/11

Yoane Wissa (knee)

Yoane Wissa is yet to make his debut since his £55million transfer from Brentford to Newcastle due to a knee injury picked up on international duty with DR Congo last month.

The injury is expected to keep him out until November with Howe providing an update on Friday morning.

“We’ve seen Yoane back on the grass, the first time on the grass, which is great to see,” Howe said. “He’s reacted pretty well to that work so far. Now it’s a case of trying to step him up naturally.

“In terms of timelines, it’s similar to what I said last time, nothing has changed.”

Howe later confirmed Wissa had picked up a posterior cruciate ligament injury (PCL).

Expected return date: Brentford (A) - 09/11

Tino Livramento (knee)

Livramento suffered a knee injury in the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal last month which is set to sideline him for around eight weeks in total.

“So far, so good, I think, for Tino,” Howe said. “He's out of the brace that he was in. Every time I speak to him, he seems positive about his return.

“So I don't think there'll be any massive changes to the time frame that he was given, but I think he's moving in the right direction.”

Expected return date: Manchester City (H) - 22/11

Harrison Ashby (thigh)

Howe also confirmed that right-back Harrison Ashby had not been training with the first-team squad due to a thigh injury but no estimate has been given on his return date.

The defender is still yet to make his competitive debut for Newcastle after joining the club from West Ham United in January 2023.

“At the moment, Harrison [Ashby] is injured and he’s been injured for a period of time with a thigh injury so we’re waiting for him to be fit again,” he said.

Expected return date: TBC