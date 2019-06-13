Wolverhampton Wanderers 'pull out of race' for Newcastle United target

Wolverhampton Wanderers have cooled their interest in Salomon Rondon, according to a report.

Rondon spent last season on loan at Newcastle United from West Bromwich Albion – and scored 12 goals.

The 29-year-old will be a target for manager Rafa Benitez – if he stays at St James’s Park.

Wolves have strongly linked with a move for Rondon, but Football Insider claim that the club have “pulled out of the race” to sign the Venezuela international because of the cost any deal.

Rondon has a £16.5million release clause in his West Brom contract.