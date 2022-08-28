Wolves captain makes bizarre Newcastle United assessment amid VAR outrage
Wolverhampton Wanderers goalscorer Ruben Neves couldn’t hide his disappointment when discussing several VAR decisions that went against his side on Sunday afternoon.
After Sean Longstaff wasn’t awarded a penalty for Newcastle after being pulled inside the penalty area, Wolves took the lead in the build up to half time as Neves unleashed a fine 25-yard drive into the left side of the goal.
The second half saw United defender Fabian Schar escape with a yellow card following a VAR check on a foul on Pedro Neto. Wolves also had a second goal ruled out late on for a foul on Ryan Fraser.
Shortly afterwards, Allan Saint-Maximin popped up with a last minute volley from the edge of the box to snatch a point for Newcastle as the match ended 1-1.
Incensed that a few key decisions had gone against his side, Neves said afterwards: “It's the Premier League, every game is like that. [Newcastle's] style of play is like that, just long balls and second balls.
"They are not a team who wants to have the possession too much, we knew that and we prepared really well for that."
Read More
Newcastle had 64% possession in the match and had 21 shots to Wolves’ 10 – but Neves felt it was the small details that cost his side three points.
“At the end it's details, one detail is when Neto almost broke his leg and the ref doesn't go to the screen, then we score a second goal and the ref doesn't go to the screen, that's another detail.”
On Schar’s challenge, Neves told Match of the Day: “Everyone saw it – I truly can’t believe, I saw the images already when I went to the dressing room because Neto’s leg was scratched from leg to ankle – he was really lucky to be fit after that challenge.
“Like I said to the ref, there is no chance of him to not go to the screen and watch the images because he almost broke the leg – I spoke to Schar as well, he said it was not on purpose, of course it was not, but when it is so dangerous, someone needs to see it.
“There is no excuse for the Newcastle player to be still on the pitch, it was really, really dangerous.”