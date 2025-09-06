Newcastle United v Wolves: Injury news from Eddie Howe and Vitor Pereira ahead of their Premier League meeting.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United and Wolves both go in search of their first Premier League victories of the season when they meet at St James’ Park next weekend. The closure of the summer transfer window means that both managers can now concentrate solely on footballing matters as they look to drag their respective sides up the Premier League table.

However, both Eddie Howe and Vitor Pereira will have a few injury concerns to deal with ahead of that clash next weekend. The Magpies will certainly be without Anthony Gordon through suspension, with two other midfield players a doubt to feature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolves, meanwhile, have a number of doubts to keep Pereira on his toes ahead of their trip to the north east. Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United v Wolves:

Wolves injury news v Newcastle United

Jorgen Strand Larsen - doubt

Strand Larsen was at the centre of much transfer interest from Tyneside during the summer window, but will head to St James’ Park as a Wolves player next weekend. He missed their defeat against Everton before the international break with a minor injury.

Leon Chiwome - out

Chiwome ruptured his ACL in January and will not feature at St James’ Park.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Ki-Jana Hoever - doubt

Hoever picked up a knee injury last month and missed Wolves’ last outing against Everton. He is a doubt to feature on Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hugo Bueno - doubt

Bueno was forced off the Molineux pitch through injury last time out. The 22-year-old has featured in all four of Wolves’ matches so far this season after spending last campaign out on-loan at Eredivise side Feyenoord.

Newcastle United injury and team news v Wolves

Anthony Gordon - out

Gordon will serve the second game of a three-match ban against Wolves next weekend. Gordon was shown a red card against Liverpool and sat out their goalless draw at Elland Road before the international break.

He will be able to play against Barcelona in the Champions League following their clash against Wolves, but will then have to miss their trip to the Vitality Stadium on Sunday 21 September. His first Premier League match after suspension will come against Arsenal later this month. Gordon will also be eligible to face Bradford City in the Carabao Cup later this month when Newcastle United’s defence of that trophy gets underway.

Joelinton - doubt

The Brazilian missed the clash against Leeds United before the international break after suffering a groin injury against Liverpool - one that forced him off the pitch prematurely. It is hoped that injury isn’t as bad as first feared and that he will be able to feature against Wolves next weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Ramsey - doubt

Ramsey was substituted at half-time of their draw with Leeds United after suffering a blow to the ankle during the first period. Ramsey was making his first start for his new club and whilst he was withdrawn at the break, there is hope and belief that he will be fit enough to feature against Wolves and potentially make his full home debut.

“His ankle swelled up at half-time, so he decided not to take any risks,” Howe said about the midfielder after the match at Elland Road.