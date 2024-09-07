Eddie Howe’s side have taken seven points from their first three Premier League matches and are still unbeaten in all competitions. Despite not hitting top gear in any of their performances to date, it has been a solid start for the Magpies.

Wolves, meanwhile, sit 18th in the Premier League table and have taken just one point from their opening three games. Their last match before the international break saw them earn a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground - a game that came days after they defeated Burnley in the Carabao Cup.

Although they head to the Black Country in better form than their hosts, Molineux has not been a happy hunting ground for the Magpies in recent times and Howe will be keen to welcome back some important members of his squad for that game. Both managers will also be hopeful that injuries to some of their players, ones that forced them to withdraw from international duty, will not keep them out of Sunday’s game.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Wolves’ clash with Newcastle United:

1 . Boubacar Traore - out Traore injured his knee during Wolves’ Carabao Cup win over Burnley at the end of August. He has undergone surgery on the issue and whilst a timescale on his return is still awaited, he isn’t expected to feature on Sunday. | Wolves via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Sasa Kalajdzic - out The 27-year-old has had horrific luck with injuries during his time at Molineux and has not featured since injuring his ACL back in February. | Wolves via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Enso Gonzalez - out Gonzalez suffered a serious knee injury whilst representing Paraguay at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris. He will not feature this weekend and will be sidelined for a considerable amount of time. | Wolves via Getty Images Photo Sales