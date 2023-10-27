News you can trust since 1849
Wolves v Newcastle United injury news: Seven out and three doubts ahead of Premier League clash - gallery

Newcastle United injury news: The Magpies have a number of injuries to contend with ahead of tomorrow’s game at Molineux.

By Joe Buck
Published 27th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 16:19 BST

Newcastle United’s defeat to Borussia Dortmund came at a cost on Wednesday night with both Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy being forced to withdraw though injuries that are likely to keep the pair out of Newcastle’s next few outings.

Those injuries add to an already inflated injury list for Eddie Howe to contend with - but Joe Willock’s return to fitness will be a welcome boost for the head coach.

Wolves, meanwhile, have a relatively clean bill of health heading into this weekend’s clash.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury and team news from both camps ahead of Saturday evening’s clash at Molineux:

1. Hugo Bueno - doubt

Bueno missed the win over Bournemouth with a hamstring injury - one that has kept him sidelined since the middle of September.

2. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - doubt

Bellegarde has played just twice for Wolves this season, with one of those games seeing him shown a red card. Having served a three-game ban for that red, Bellegarde is back in-convention this weekend. However, with just 116 minutes of football under his belt for Wolves this campaign, it remains to be seen if he is put back into the starting side.

3. Joe Hodge - out

O’Neil has revealed that Hodge has been suffering with a shoulder injury and will miss a number of games, including the clash against Newcastle United.

4. Harvey Barnes - out

Barnes picked up a foot injury at Bramall Lane last month and has not featured for the Magpies since that day. He is expected to be out until the new year.

