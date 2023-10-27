Wolves v Newcastle United injury news: Seven out and three doubts ahead of Premier League clash - gallery
Newcastle United injury news: The Magpies have a number of injuries to contend with ahead of tomorrow’s game at Molineux.
Newcastle United’s defeat to Borussia Dortmund came at a cost on Wednesday night with both Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy being forced to withdraw though injuries that are likely to keep the pair out of Newcastle’s next few outings.
Those injuries add to an already inflated injury list for Eddie Howe to contend with - but Joe Willock’s return to fitness will be a welcome boost for the head coach.
Wolves, meanwhile, have a relatively clean bill of health heading into this weekend’s clash.
Here, we take a look at the latest injury and team news from both camps ahead of Saturday evening’s clash at Molineux: