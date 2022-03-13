'Won everything' –Newcastle United player ratings following late heartbreak at Chelsea

A feisty encounter at Stamford Bridge saw both sides have half chances in the opening 45 minutes as they went in goalless at the break.

VAR denied both Chelsea and Newcastle penalties in the second half before Kai Havertz popped up with the winning goal in the 89th minute.

Our writer Dominic Scurr has dished out his player ratings from the the match…

1. Martin Dubravka - 6 A couple of claims and one comfortable save to deny Havertz aside, a quiet afternoon for the Newcastle goalkeeper as he could do little about the goal. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2. Javier Manquillo - 7 Was a lively presence down the right side and did a job when needed defensively. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Fabian Schar - 8 Good block to deny Rudiger in the second half. Won everything as Chelsea tried to find a breakthrough. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 7 A couple of wayward passes aside, a solid return to the starting line-up for the Newcastle skipper. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales