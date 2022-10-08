News you can trust since 1849
WATCH: Wor Flags celebrate Newcastle United takeover with brutal talkSPORT jibe at St James’s Park

Newcastle United supporters celebrated one year since the club’s takeover with a Wor Flags display ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against Brentford at St James’s Park.

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 3:57 pm - 1 min read

On October 7, 2021, Newcastle was sold by Mike Ashley to a consortium consisting of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.

To celebrate the anniversary, the Wor Flags display mimmicked a Sky Sports News broadcast in the Gallowgate Stand.

The display also included a jibe at talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan, who was quoted as saying the takeover was ‘deader than a dead thing from dead land’ shortly before it was approved last year.

