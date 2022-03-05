Wor Flags' impact at Newcastle United lauded by Eddie Howe ahead of massive display

The Newcastle United fan group brought its displays back to St James's Park following last year’s takeover.

And Howe, appointed head coach by the club’s new owners in November, has spoken about their contribution to the matchday experience for supporters – and his team – ahead of this afternoon’s home game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

“The atmosphere inside the stadium has been hugely important – I can’t stress that enough,” said Howe. “I know I’m repeating myself, but, from my first game, when I saw the flags inside the stadium, the effort and detail Wor Flags go into, it’s remarkable.

"That plays its part, the atmosphere plays its part, the feeling it gives the players when they walk on to the pitch, you cannot underestimate how important that is.

"We knew when we arrived that we were in a massive fight to stay in the division.

"We still are, but the only way we are going to elevate ourselves out of that was to have this unity on every matchday, and that’s what we have had. It’s been brilliant.”

Newcastle are 14th in the Premier League table and unbeaten in seven games.

The Wor Flags display for Newcastle United's FA Cup tie against Cambridge United in January.

In his programme column, Howe said: “We’re very clear that nothing’s been achieve, and while our improved form and league position is encouraging, we know how quickly things can change if we drop our standards or stop doing any of the things which have become a hallmark of our recent improvement.”

