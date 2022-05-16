Fan-funded group Wor Flags have helped transform St James’s Park this season and their pre-match displays are starting to become an integral part of matchday on Tyneside.

Ahead of the clash with Arsenal this evening, the group have issued another plea for Newcastle United supporters to get to the stadium early and help them in their ‘biggest display ever’.

Every seat in the ground will be involved and, in a statement published on Twitter, Wor Flags have urged supporters to join in their display:

‘As we head into the final game of the season, everyone at Wor Flags would just like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported us both voluntarily and financially.

‘The game against Arsenal will be our biggest display ever, with every seat in St James’ Park involved to help make this a night to remember, so please arrive early if you can.

‘On your seat you will either find a singular piece of foil or a foil flag, please use this before the game. You’ll help create something that volunteers have been working on over the last few days. Please leave any of our popular wavers under the seats at the start, feel free to use them at the end… but don’t take them home!!

‘Thank you for the support this season. Our club is unrecognisable since October and now we are all pulling in the same direction. Roll on next season!’

Wor Flags issue impassioned message for Newcastle United supporters ahead of ‘special’ Arsenal display (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The statement signs off: ‘This is our house. This is Newcastle. Howay the Lads!’

Co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has thrown his support behind the displays, tweeting ‘Let’s make it special @NUFC thank you @worflags #NUFC’

Alan Shearer has also responded to the call by Wor Flags, tweeting ‘Great work’ followed by clapping emojis.