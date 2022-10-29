News you can trust since 1849
Wor Flags issues five-word Newcastle United message ahead of Aston Villa match

For the first time in over a decade, Newcastle United went into a Premier League match sitting in the top four.

By Dominic Scurr
1 minute ago - 1 min read

The belief is high at Newcastle following a strong start to the Premier League season as they prepred to host Aston Villa at St James’s Park.

Ahead of the match, the trademark Wor Flags display set the tone with a positive banner displayed at the Gallowgate End which read: ‘This city is believing again’.

Flags in all four corners of the ground were waved ahead of kick-off as part of the display, including rainbow flags to promote the Rainbow Laces campaign and support LGBTQ+ in sport.

