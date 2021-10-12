Wor Flags publish spine-tingling video ahead of Newcastle United return against Tottenham Hotspur
Wor Flags have teased their return to St James’s Park this weekend with a spine-tingling video.
The popular fan group, which has produced countless of spectacular flag and banners displays in the famous Gallowgate End, will do so again when Newcastle United host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
Indeed, the group’s last display came in May 2019 against Liverpool after walking away in protest after Rafa Benitez was allowed to leave the club by former owner Mike Ashley.
But to celebrate the start of a new era under PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers, Wor Flags have big plans for the Spurs match, which sold out last week.
In a video that will no doubt get pulses racing among the United fanbase, it read: “Over 14 years of pain…
"Don't Ever Give Up On Your Club.
"Over two years since our last in-stadium display…
"New owners. New hope. New ambition.
This Sunday… wear black white army.”