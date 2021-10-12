Wor Flags publish spine-tingling video ahead of Newcastle United return against Tottenham Hotspur

Wor Flags will return to St James's Park when Newcastle United host Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The popular fan group, which has produced countless of spectacular flag and banners displays in the famous Gallowgate End, will do so again when Newcastle United host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Indeed, the group’s last display came in May 2019 against Liverpool after walking away in protest after Rafa Benitez was allowed to leave the club by former owner Mike Ashley.

But to celebrate the start of a new era under PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers, Wor Flags have big plans for the Spurs match, which sold out last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a video that will no doubt get pulses racing among the United fanbase, it read: “Over 14 years of pain…

"Don't Ever Give Up On Your Club.

"Over two years since our last in-stadium display…

"New owners. New hope. New ambition.

This Sunday… wear black white army.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.