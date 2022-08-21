Wor Flags send important message at Newcastle United v Manchester City – tribute to £20m man
Newcastle United supporters group Wor Flags shared an important message ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against Manchester City at St James’s Park.
Wor Flags joined forces with Show Racism the Red Card, displaying a flag in line with the centre circle in the East Stand to support the campaign.
In the Gallowgate Stand, a message reading ‘Our club, our house, our city’ was on display in front of a ‘Wor Miggy’ flag displaying an image Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron.