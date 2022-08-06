Ahead of the season opener against Nottingham Forest, supporters at the Gallowgate and Leazes Ends of the stadium unveiled new flags while a large banner paying tribute to long-serving physio Derek Wright was on display in the East Stand.
A large banner stating ‘Eddie Howe’s black and white army’ was also on display in the Milburn Corner.
The Gallowgate Stand banner included the phrase ‘it’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new life for NUFC... and we’re feeling good’.
Wor Flags displays have been a matchday staple at St James’s Park since the club was taken over back in October last year.