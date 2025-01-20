Wor Miggy! The highs and lows of Miguel Almiron's six-year spell at Newcastle United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Newcastle United news, via Dom Aberdeen.

Miguel Almiron’s time at Newcastle United looks to be at its curtain call as the MLS prepares to reunite the Paraguayan with Atlanta United.

The 30-year-old may have played his final game for the Magpies, if not his last at St James’ Park. An unused substitute in Newcastle’s 4-1 defeat to Bournemouth, it felt poetically cruel that the game’s pre-match display was centred around a tribute to the Paraguayan. As Atlanta push for Almiron to return to Georgia, we reflect on Miggy’s time as a Magpie in what has been an eventful six years on Tyneside.

From ATL to NCL

Prior to his transfer, Almiron was an exciting player in the MLS with Atlanta United, featuring as an All-Star in his first season in the American top flight and was rated the best player under 24 in the league as well as ‘Newcomer of the Year’.

In his second season Stateside, his 26 goal contributions helped the league newcomers win the MLS Cup on home soil in only their second season of existence. Those performances attracted interest from Europe and Newcastle came calling. The Magpies made the then-24-year-old the club’s most expensive signing at the time at £21million, beating Michael Owen’s near-£17million fee from Real Madrid.

Flop shouts early doors

Media and supporters alike drew comparisons to Santiago Muñez of the Goal! Franchise due to his career path, and his initial struggle to adapt to England. Almiron wouldn’t find the back of the net in the Premier League until his 41st attempt – the winner against Crystal Palace in December - nearly a year on from his arrival.

Alongside the departure of Rafa Benitez for Steve Bruce, Almiron’s lack of contribution towards Newcastle’s attack made supporters frustrated. As per Forbes, fans labelled him a ‘competition winner’.

By the time English football was postponed for COVID-19, Almiron had registered four goals in 46 games – poor numbers for a Premier League forward.

The Purple Patch at St James’s Park

Following a 2022 viral clip of Manchester City’s Jack Grealish jokingly comparing Riyad Mahrez to the Paraguayan, he responded on the pitch.

Grabbing his first goal of the season against the champions, the forward went on to score eight in nine games during October – earning him Premier League Player of the Month. This famous ‘purple patch’ helped the Magpies qualify for the Champions League for the first time in two decades, where he would become the first Newcastle player since Alan Shearer to score in the competition during a 4-1 demolition of PSG at St James’ Park.

Latter stages at Newcastle United

That goal against the Parisians was one of his five goals of 2023-24. Other than a solid performance in his only taste of the Tyne-Wear Derby, that is all Almiron could conjure in what seems to be his final full season in black and white.

Starting only once in the league this season, the performances of Jacob Murphy have seen him fall out of favour, all but pushing him out the door back to the States. As his time runs out, it is fitting to know his last appearance was a victory in front of a loving home crowd.