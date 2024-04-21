World attendance table: Where Newcastle United rank vs Man Utd, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and more
and live on Freeview channel 276
Those inside St. James’ Park last Saturday were treated to a 4-0 drubbing of Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and an excellent day for Newcastle United. Alexander Isak was at the double for Eddie Howe’s side, with Anthony Gordon and Fabian Scar also on the scoresheet.
It was one of those days where St. James’ Park was at its electric best, with fans and players feeding off each other to create an incredible atmosphere. It’s why Newcastle United’s stadium is considered one of the best in the world and why fans flock from every corner of the globe to experience it.
That St. James’ Park almost always sells out suggests there could be more and recent consultations regarding development suggest there are plans to expand. It is still some way off some of the world’s biggest stadiums and that is evident in Newcastle’s average home attendance compared to the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester United - take a look below to see where it ranks among rivals.