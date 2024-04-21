Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Those inside St. James’ Park last Saturday were treated to a 4-0 drubbing of Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and an excellent day for Newcastle United. Alexander Isak was at the double for Eddie Howe’s side, with Anthony Gordon and Fabian Scar also on the scoresheet.

It was one of those days where St. James’ Park was at its electric best, with fans and players feeding off each other to create an incredible atmosphere. It’s why Newcastle United’s stadium is considered one of the best in the world and why fans flock from every corner of the globe to experience it.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC