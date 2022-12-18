The World Cup final is upon us as France take on Argentina at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

All eyes of the football world will be on the showpiece event as Lionel Messi takes on Kylian Mbappe in what promises to be a fantastic clash.

Following the conclusion of the game however, is the small matter of domestic football and the opening of the January transfer window.

Whilst club scouting is a lot more thorough than it used to be, major tournaments still provide the opportunity for players to shine and earn themselves a big-money move. But who has done that in Qatar and should Newcastle United look to sign any of these on the back of an impressive tournament?

Here, we take a look at some players that impressed during the World Cup and select a starting XI of players that Newcastle United could look sign in the January transfer window and beyond:

1. GK: Yassine Bounou Bounou's shot stopping helped Morocco's charge to the semi-finals with his penalty shootout heroics helping the Atlas Lions overcome Spain in the Round of 16. Photo: Clive Brunskill

2. RB: Josip Juranovic Until their semi-final defeat to Argentina, Croatia were a mean outfit in defence and the Celtic fullback was one of the major reasons for this. Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

3. CB: Josko Gvardiol Gvardiol has earned plenty of admirers for his performances in Qatar. He has been linked with a move to Europe's biggest clubs and is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the continent. Photo: PAUL ELLIS

4. CB: Jean-Charles Castelletto The 27 year old may have seen his and Cameroon's World Cup end prematurely at the group stage, however, that still gave Castelletto enough time to impress in Qatar. Photo: Ryan Pierse