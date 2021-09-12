'Wrong' - Isaac Hayden responds to Newcastle United fan after social media accusations

The 26-year-old partnered Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark in central defence as Steve Bruce’s side lost 4-1 at Manchester United.

Hayden and other players were accused of frantically trying to swap shirts with Cristiano Ronaldo at full-time following his Old Trafford homecoming.

However, the former Arsenal man hit back at those claims, replying to one fan: “Did you ask Ronaldo if I did?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"Acting like shaking hands with an opponent like a man after a tough defeat is a bad thing.

"Lads gave it everything today, sure some of us made mistakes for goals including myself, but to insinuate we are not gutted like anyone else is wrong."

The fan in question later apologised. He tweeted: “So I made a post tonight including @IsaacHayden65 based upon a video I saw of him.

"Isaac corrected me & I apologised off that info as the video suggested something else & I also thanked him for communicating with a normal fan which #NUFC don't do enough of.”

The Magpies’ defeat to Man United saw them drop into the relegation zone with just one point from their opening four matches.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.