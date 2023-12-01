Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are considering recalling Yankuba Minteh from his loan spell at Feyenoord as the club assesses its injury situation heading into the January transfer window.

Minteh joined Newcastle for £7million from Odense in the summer before quickly being loaned out to Feyenoord for the 2023-24 campaign. The 19-year-old has impressed with the Dutch champions with three goals and two assists in 14 appearances in all competitions.

He has also made three appearances in the Champions League this season for Feyenoord. He recently returned from a hamstring injury and started the 3-1 defeat against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

Minteh visited Newcastle last month during his injury recovery. And head coach Eddie Howe previously claimed the club would 'certainly look' into the possibility of recalling the winger in January with the club currently amid an injury crisis.

Newcastle currently have wingers Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy out with longer-term injury issues. The Magpies were without 14 first-team players for the match at Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, leaving Howe with just 11 senior outfield players to choose from.

“[Minteh] has done very well, although unfortunately he’s injured at the moment," Howe said in November. "He’s come back for an assessment on that injury because we need to check and see how he is. We’ll make a decision on [recalling] him, like we would with all our loan players.”

While there is no specific recall option for Newcastle in Minteh's loan agreement, The Telegraph claim Newcastle may be able to successfully request for Feyenoord to end the loan deal early.

Assessing Minteh's loan spell, Howe added: “I think his loan spell has been a productive one. He’s scored goals and been part of a successful team. He’s certainly got talent, although the Premier League is a very different league to any other league in Europe.

“That doesn’t mean that players can’t come in or out of the Premier League. He’s someone we like, and he’s certainly got the athletic profile that we need."