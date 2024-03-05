Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yankuba Minteh scored his third goal in two matches for Feyenoord as they drew 2-2 with PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Feyenoord were trailing 1-0 to the league leaders when Minteh, who was making only his 13th start of the campaign, won the ball back in a dangerous area before rounding the goalkeeper and making it 1-1. The 19-year-old winger was in from the start after coming off the bench and grabbing a brace in a 2-0 win over Almere City in Feyenoord's previous match. The goal was the Gambian international's seventh since joining the Dutch champions on loan from Newcastle United. Six of his goals have come in the league while he also scored in the Champions League group stage defeat against Celtic in December.

Minteh joined Newcastle from Odense in the summer for around £7million before being loaned out to Feyenoord for the 2023-24 season. There was talk of Newcastle bringing Minteh back to the club during the January transfer window amid an injury crisis. But with no recall clause in place, the club didn't push to cut his loan deal short.

Minteh will now complete the season with Feyenoord, who currently sit 10 points behind PSV in second. The Rotterdam side have been knocked out of the Champions League and Europa League but have reached the final of the KNVB Cup where they will face NEC Nijmegen at De Kuip on April 21. Reflecting on his spell at Feyenoord, Minteh told Voetbal International: "It is not easy to be a Feyenoord winger. You have to score goals and provide assists and perform your defensive duties.

"That’s a lot, but not an issue for me. That’s how I grew up as a football player: first your tasks, then attack.

“I’m not done yet at Feyenoord. I want to show more of what I have to offer. We are no longer active in Europe, but there are still plenty of great matches to come.”

