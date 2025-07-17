Liverpool have made an approach to sign Alexander Isak this summer, but Newcastle United insist the striker is not for sale.

That message has come from the very top of the club as Newcastle United stand firm on the Swedish international’s future. Isak scored 23 Premier League goals last season and has transformed himself into one of the very best strikers in world football.

It isn’t surprising, therefore, that Liverpool would be interested in his signature, particularly with Darwin Nunez heading for the exit door. However, Newcastle have always maintained that Isak is not for sale this summer, with chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan detailing that stance way back in March.

The Magpies chairman insisted, following Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup win over Liverpool at Wembley, that the club must ‘resist’ all offers for Isak this summer as they look to build with, rather than without, their key man. The signing of Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest was the first building block in what the club hope can be a transformative summer, whilst their pursuit of Hugo Ekitike remains ongoing.

Newcastle would have to smash their current club-record fee to sign Ekitike this summer - and will have to beat off plenty of competition for his signature. Despite speculation to the contrary, Newcastle plan to have both Isak and Ekitike in their squad next season.

Alexander Isak’s response to transfer speculation

This is far from the first time Isak’s future at St James’ Park has made headlines. Liverpool’s interest in him has been well documented over the last few months or so, whilst Arsenal had been heavily-linked with a move for the striker in the months and even years before that. Isak netted against both of those clubs during Newcastle’s Carabao Cup winning campaign, and in Premier League meetings at St James’ Park against them last term.

Speaking to Swedish media in March whilst on international duty, the striker confirmed his desire to remain at St James’ Park, insisting that his full focus was on the Magpies: “I've commented on my situation and my security in Newcastle several times.

“It's been written how much I love the city and the club, how well I feel there. I'm not thinking about the future.

“I just want to perform for Newcastle. Now we won the cup, but we want to finish strong and reach the Champions League games. That's where my focus lies.”

This is a message that Isak has repeated previously whilst on international duty: “I am fully focused on my task there and that we will have a fantastic season. There are still great opportunities for that,” Isak said back in November.

“I have no thoughts about anything else. The only thing I can say is that a lot of information and rumours often come out. Much of what I read is not true. So that’s about all I can say about the whole thing.”

Isak and Newcastle United have been out in Austria for a pre-season training camp as they ramp up their preparations for a new season.