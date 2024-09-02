Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon to continue their unbeaten start to the new season.

Goals from Harvey Barnes and Alexander Isak either side of a Dan Burn own goal saw The Magpies claim victory over Spurs and make it seven points from their opening three Premier League matches.

Here are five talking points from the match...

Sandro Tonali is welcomed back to St James’ Park

After his impressive return to action against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup, there was plenty of anticipation surrounding Sandro Tonali's first St James' Park matchday appearance in more than 10 months. Tonali was named on the bench for the match as Eddie Howe made five changes from the side that beat Forest on penalties at the City Ground.

After his impressive return to action against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup, there was plenty of anticipation surrounding Sandro Tonali’s first St James’ Park matchday appearance in more than 10 months. Tonali was named on the bench for the match as Eddie Howe made five changes from the side that beat Forest on penalties at the City Ground.

Tino Livramento, Lloyd Kelly, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Anthony Gordon came back into the side. Joe Willock missed the match due to a thigh injury while goalkeeper Martin Dubravka returned on the bench following a concussion.

Prior to the match, Wor Flags put on a display dedicated to Tonali in the Gallowgate End of St James’ Park. Images of Tonali, the Italian tricolour and a message that read ‘midfield maestro, from Milano,’ were presented before the match.

There was even a small flag referencing Tonali’s now iconic Wetherspoons table reservation made last year following his debut goal in a 5-1 win over Aston Villa.

Speaking about the display, head coach Eddie Howe said: "I didn't know that was going to happen with the wall of flags so it was a brilliant surprise - visually it was incredible," said Howe.

"Sandro was emotional and his performance when he came on was outstanding. It was just amazing from the fans, it does not surprise me, but it's so important that the relationship between players and supporters is so strong.

"It was very different to [him coming on in the] Nottingham Forest game. We were in need of a spark and I thought he gave us that."

Yasir Al-Rumayyan in attendance

In addition to Tonali, it was also a St James’ Park return for club chairman and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan for the first time this season. After a turbulent summer of the pitch for Newcastle and a difficult transfer window, it was a timely arrival for Al-Rumayyan, who was keen to speak with key figures at St James’ Park.

Al-Rumayyan was joined at St James’ Park by PIF officials Asmaa Rezeeq and Jacobo Solis. Following the win over Spurs, Howe confirmed that he would speak with the chairman. Conversations are understood to have taken place at St James’ Park long after the full-time whistle and into Sunday evening.

Alexander Isak gets off the mark for the season

It had been a frustrating start to the season for last season’s top scorer Alexander Isak as he went into Sunday’s match having failed to score in each of his opening three matches. But the 24-year-old boasts an impressive record against Spurs with a brace in each of his last two appearances against the North London club at St James’ Park.

Isak struggled at times in the opening matches of the season with few chances falling his way and the ones that did he wasn’t taking. After scoring 25 goals for The Magpies last season, an extended run without scoring while Callum Wilson remains out injured would have been a concern.

But the Swede almost broke his scoring duck for the season in spectacular fashion as he dispossessed Son Heung Min by the corner flag and proceeded to attempt an audacious angled chip that looped over Guglielmo Vicario and clipped back off the crossbar.

What was then becoming a frustrating afternoon for Isak peaked with one of the easiest goals he’ll score for Newcastle after Joelinton’s turn and splitting pass to release Jacob Murphy. Isak showed good pace and movement to get alongside Murphy without breaking the offside trap and allowing himself a simple tap into an empty net following unselfish work from his teammate.

After the game, Isak was honest in his assessment.

“It is my first goal for the season so it's a good feeling that I score that one and we get the win,” he told Sky Sports. “Generally we weren't expecting to have too much of the ball. We wanted to be dangerous on the counter-attack. It wasn't the most beautiful game from our side but we defended really well and scored two so that's good.

"You always have to be concentrated. It's easy to get frustrated. It was a tough game and tough for me - I wasn't at my sharpest. Jacob Murphy had a great assist, very selfless, so it was just being in the right place.”

Newcastle United's Swedish striker #14 Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on September 1, 2024. | AFP via Getty Images

Winning what matters to Newcastle United

For large spells of the game, it was another difficult afternoon for Newcastle as they were pegged back by Spurs who looked the more likely side to go on and win following Dan Burn’s almost comical own goal as he blasted the ball into the roof of the net as he attempted to clear Brennan Johnson’s effort on the line although it looked to be heading wide.

Isak’s goal came very much against the run of play but Howe’s ability to make changes and bring on a player with the pace and energy of Murphy ultimately paid dividends despite it being questioned at the time with Harvey Barnes making way.

Howe admitted his side are not playing to the levels he would like and fitness remains a concern as four games in Newcastle are still yet to reach top gear. But after such a difficult summer, Sunday’s win was a timely reminder of what really matters at Newcastle and that’s results on the pitch.

Every decision made at the club is geared towards that in some way. And picking up another win when not at your best can only be a good sign.

Newcastle United’s ‘best’ start to the season in over a decade

While performances have left a lot to be desired in the opening month of the season, Newcastle head into the international break having enjoyed their best start to a campaign since the 2011-12 season - on paper at least.

Seven points out of a possible nine as well as progressing to the third round of the Carabao Cup is a near perfect start for Howe’s side, even if they haven’t necessarily passed the ‘eye-test’ so far.

For context, it took The Magpies six games to accumulate at least seven points in both the 2023-24 and 2022-23 seasons and 14 games to reach that total the season prior.

It’s not enough to make the doubts go away, but it’s certainly a positive way to be heading into the first international break of the season.