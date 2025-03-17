Newcastle United ended a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy with a 2-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Just over three years since the club was taken over by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, success has been brought to Newcastle. Dan Burn and Alexander Isak scored either side of half-time to put Newcastle 2-0 up before Federico Chiesa pulled a goal back in stoppage time.

But Newcastle were able to hold out and secure a first domestic trophy since the FA Cup in 1955. Newcastle co-owner Jamie Reuben and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan were in attendance at Wembley Stadium to witness the historic day.

After the match, Reuben took to social media to post an image of himself and Al- Rumayyan at BOXPARK Wembley in Newcastle United special edition Adidas Carabao Cup shirts along with the caption: “What can I say except thank you @NUFC. To the start of many.”

Following PIF’s takeover of Newcastle, Al-Rumayyan stated the club’s ambition was to become ‘number one’ in world football. Although a Carabao Cup win may still be some way short of that target, it is a huge step in the right direction.

Success has finally arrived on Tyneside, the trophy drought is over and the club can look forward without 70 years of hurt weighing down upon them.

Newcastle’s Carabao Cup win also guarantees them at least a place in next season’s Conference League, though their ambitions will be to qualify for next season’s Champions League. The Magpies currently sit one point off a potential Champions League qualification spot for next season with a game in hand.

The club now have a two-week international break which will see them head to Dubai for warm-weather training while the international players head off to represent their respective countries. Newcastle goalscorer Burn will be linking up with the England squad on Monday along with Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento after being called up for the first time.

Eddie Howe reflects on Newcastle United Carabao Cup win

Following the win, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “I feel amazing. I think it's an incredible day, really. So, so pleased with our performance. I thought we were magnificent today.

“I think it wasn’t a lucky win from our perspective. Fully deserved. I thought the players were magnificent.

“[I’m] drenched in alcohol, I think, by Joelinton and the rest of the squad, but a great moment. And that's what it's all about.

“It's about embracing the success. You have so many difficult days in football and this club's had its fair share over the years. So I'm just trying to enjoy the moment and take it all in.

“We have to celebrate hopefully with our supporters, with everyone that's waited so long. It is difficult because it's international duty.

“Players will be going off here, they're going everywhere. We're going to Dubai [on Monday]. So there won't be long to spend together.

“But hopefully it'll be really enjoyable. I think it's really important. I think hopefully with one, it can become more. There's no guarantee though. But I just think it proves we can do it.

“I've never had any doubts about our ability to lift our game. But you don't get many shots at this. You don't get many shots at a cup final.

“We had to try and take our opportunity. And that's where the players delivered under pressure so well and so impressively.

“It also proved that we can mix our game against the very, very best. Now the challenge for us is to try and get there more often, as in lifting our game like we did today.”