Newcastle United transfer news: Brentford striker Yoane Wissa has been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brentford striker Yoane Wissa has returned to Brentford training, but trained alone and away from his teammates amid intense speculation over his future at the club. Wissa has been heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer - but Brentford have remained firm in their reluctance to see him leave.

The Bees have already sold Christian Norgaard and Bryan Mbeumo, to Arsenal and Manchester United respectively, this summer whilst also losing the services of manager Thomas Frank to Tottenham Hotspur. It has been a summer of upheaval at the Gtech Community Stadium and a bumpy start to Keith Andrews’ time as Bees boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the first jobs for the former Republic of Ireland international will be to find a solution to Wissa’s future at the club. Speaking about Wissa following the striker’s decision to leave their trip to Portugal prematurely, Andrews said: “He has gone back to London.

“It was his decision, obviously because of speculation. There are clubs interested and he felt it was the right thing to go back to London.

“It's simple really, he folds back into the group next week when we come back to training.”

Yoane Wissa transfer and training update

As Andrews and Brentford prepare for a friendly match against QPR this weekend, Sky Sports have revealed that Wissa has returned to training - but trained alone as he looks to force a move away from the club. The report states that Wissa is ‘angry and disappointed’ at Brentford’s stance over his future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DR Congo international held face-to-face talks with Brentford’s sporting director Phil Giles after returning early from Portugal to discuss his future at the club. Newcastle United saw an initial bid of £25m rejected by Brentford and have since discussed improving their offer for the striker. Wissa, meanwhile, has reportedly refused to play for Brentford again if they do not sanction his departure this summer.

All of this is taking place amid a backdrop of Newcastle United trying to turn what has been a frustrating summer window into a successful one. The Magpies have seen a number of their top targets join Premier League rivals this summer and have a number of areas they still need to strengthen before the summer transfer window closes.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is closing in on a loan move to St James’ Park and is in the north east to undergo a medical before completing a move. However, progress elsewhere has been slow and there is still yet to be a conclusive resolution on the future of Alexander Isak.

Liverpool’s interest in the Swedish international has been well documented, but the Reds are yet to submit a bid for the striker. Newcastle United’s stance that he is not for sale this summer has also yet to be tested. “He is now in Newcastle getting his injury assessed,” Howe said last week on Isak. “Hopefully he will be back soon and playing in the black and white shirt, that's what we want to see.

“Of course there are things going on behind the scenes. Conversations that happen between Alex and ourselves and Alex and the club will stay private.”