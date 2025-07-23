'Now' - Newcastle United closing in on major transfer breakthrough as Spurs watch on

Newcastle United are close to a major transfer breakthrough.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle are looking to complete their second major summer signing after Anthony Elanga with negotiations regarding Brentford striker Yoane Wissa ongoing.

Wissa left Brentford’s pre-season training camp in Portugal early for crunch talks with the club’s director of football Phil Giles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle have had a £25million bid rejected for the 28-year-old forward but there is confidence an agreement can be reached with Brentford.

Newcastle United pushing to agree Yoane Wissa deal

The Mail Online’s Craig Hope has reported that there is confidence that Wissa will join Newcastle from Brentford with a fee in the region of £30million reported.

Hope tweeted: “Yoane Wissa talks continuing today between clubs. I’m told it’s as much a case of trying to agree a deal now (as opposed to incremental bids) & confidence remains that Newcastle move will happen #nufc.”

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wissa scored 20 goals for Brentford last season but is now into the final year of his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium. Although he has an extension option, the forward is understood to want to explore his options elsewhere opposed to signing a new deal at Brentford.

Wissa would be open to joining Newcastle with personal terms understood not to be an issue if a fee can be agreed with Brentford.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed Wissa is ‘keen’ on Newcastle’s project and the prospect of playing Champions League football this coming season.

Newcastle United competition for Yoane Wissa

While Newcastle are leading the race and are in advanced negotiations for Wissa, Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spurs, like Newcastle, can offer Champions League football while also added incentives of remaining in London and playing under Thomas Frank once again.

Brentford are also keen to keep hold of the forward after recently selling Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United for £71million.

While there is confidence a deal can be agreed by Newcastle, there is still work to do when it comes to reaching an agreement with Brentford.

Eddie Howe on Newcastle United’s transfer frustrations

Reflecting on Newcastle’s transfer business so far and the prospect of more signings, head coach Eddie Howe said: “I wish I could give you clarity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wish I could give you some kind of guarantee that all that's going to happen, but I can't. Yes, my wish was for us to do our business early, and we certainly tried, but it wasn't to be.

“We've had a frustrating time in terms of losing targets to other clubs, and I'd be very open with that.

“That's happened on several occasions. You just have to accept it. In order for a transfer to really work, in my opinion, the player has to be desperate to come to your club, and if we don't get that, the transfer doesn't work.

“We're seeking players that are good enough, that are desperate to come, and that can make the difference but they're on short supply for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're confident that we can try and get some more players in to strengthen the depth of the score. We're certainly aware that we need to, and we're trying as hard as we can to do that.

"I'd say I'm hopeful rather than confident because we're not in control of the market or agents, players and other clubs. I can assure everybody we are a hundred per cent on it and trying to do things quickly."